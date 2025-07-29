Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss against Atlanta.

The Royals' recent trade pickup launched his first home run with the team Monday, taking Dylan Lee deep in the eighth inning. Grichuk has hit safely in each of his first two games with Kansas City, going 3-for-9 with a solo shot. The veteran doesn't draw many walks, carrying a 5.2 percent walk rate, but offers a boost in power with a .467 slugging percentage over 72 games this season. In the short term, he's filling in as the primary right fielder while rookie Jac Caglianone (hamstring) is out and has the flexibility to play other outfield spots or serve as the designated hitter once Caglianone returns.