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Royals' Randy Dobnak: Fans six in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dobnak allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Dobnak came up an out shy of a quality start, but it was still a good performance. The six strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander, who has been a steadying presence since joining the Royals' rotation in July. He's pitched to a 1.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB over 41.2 innings across eight games (six starts) so far. That 3.5 BB/9 is a little too high to project Dobnak for success over the course of the rest of the season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Athletics.

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