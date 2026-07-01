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Royals' Randy Dobnak: Moves up to big leagues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Royals recalled Dobnak from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Dobnak had previously seen big-league action with the Twins over parts of five seasons from 2019 through 2025, but he'll be making his Royals debut once he gets into a game. The 31-year-old righty opened the season in the rotation at Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners organization before being traded June 17 to the Royals, who immediately added him to their 40-man roster. Over 80.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season, Dobnak has produced a 4.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 49:25 K:BB. The right-hander looks set to initially work out of the bullpen for Kansas City, though he could be a candidate to start Thursday versus the Rays if Stephen Kolek (personal) isn't activated from the bereavement list in advance of that game.

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