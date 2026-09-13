Dobnak (3-4) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Dobnak departed in a 1-1 tie with two outs and two men on in the sixth inning, but he was saddled with the loss after both inherited runners came around to score. It ended a streak of three straight games in which the 31-year-old completed six frames, but he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer in 11 of 13 outings this season. He'll take a 2.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 47:23 K:BB across 69.1 innings into a road matchup with the Pirates next weekend.