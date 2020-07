Rosario won't begin the regular season on the 30-man roster while dealing with arm tightness, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Rosario won a spot in the bullpen during spring training, but he'll be sidelined to begin the year. It's unclear how or when he suffered the injury, and how much time the southpaw misses remains to be seen. Rosario posted a 4.40 ERA and 13:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings with the Cubs and Royals in 2019.