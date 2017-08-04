Mondesi (back) is in the starting lineup for Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi missed about three weeks of action with a back ailment but is ready to return to the field with Triple-A Omaha. He'll look to build on his impressive .316 minor-league average before likely rejoining the big-league club when rosters expand in September.

