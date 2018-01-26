Royals' Raul Mondesi: May open year at Triple-A
Mondesi will compete for a job in spring training, but may open the year at Triple-A Omaha following Friday's signing of Alcides Escobar, 610 Sports Radio reports.
There are few intriguing fantasy options on the Royals, but Mondesi was lining up to be one of them, as a potential power/speed shortstop with a slick glove. However, general manager Dayton Moore said Escobar will play shortstop for the Royals and Mondesi will compete at second base in spring training. Of course, Whit Merrifield would either need to be traded or moved to third base for Mondesi to win the starting job at second base. An Escobar/Mondesi double-play duo might be the best defensive pairing in the majors if it came to pass, but Moore's comments about Mondesi are awfully troubling. For now it seems safe to discount Mondesi quite a bit in drafts, as there is a lot more playing time risk than we initially thought there would be.
