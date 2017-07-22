Mondesi (back) is expected to return to the lineup early next week for Triple-A Omaha, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports

The Royals have taken it slow with Mondesi, who hasn't played since July 9, in part because this ailment is something the 22-year-old has dealt with before. After a disappointing, and short MLB stint to open the year, Mondesi has been destroying Triple-A pitching with a .316 average and .892 OPS.