Triple-A Omaha reinstated Lovelady (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lovelady's injury had prevented him from pitching since he was optioned to the minors April 17. The 25-year-old lefty has made 26 appearances out of the Kansas City bullpen over the past two seasons, logging a 7.71 ERA over 21 career innings.

