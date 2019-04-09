The Royals are expected to call up Lovelady from Triple-A Omaha prior to Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

Lovelady doesn't possess a spot on the 40-man roster, so his promotion won't be official until the Royals make a corresponding transaction. Once he's up with the big club, Lovelady may not have to wait long before finding a meaningful role in a Kansas City bullpen that ranks 29th in the majors in WAR (-1.1) this season. While his left-handedness hurts his chances of gaining traction as a closer candidate, Lovelady's career 1.99 ERA and 9.7 K/9 in the minors might make him a decent speculative pickup in AL-only leagues as a potential ratio stabilizer.