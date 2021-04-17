Lovelady has been called up to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lovelady has made 26 relief appearances for the Royals in the past two seasons and posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 21 innings during that time. He'll be available as bullpen depth Saturday but should return to the team's alternate camp following the doubleheader.