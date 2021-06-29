site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-richard-lovelady-called-up-as-expected | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Called up as expected
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lovelady was recalled as expected Tuesday.
Lovelady spent a day on the active roster in mid-April but didn't get into a game. Wade Davis (forearm) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read