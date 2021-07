Lovelady (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one in two scoreless innings, earning the win in Friday's 7-4 win over Minnesota.

Lovelady left Wednesday's contest after he was hit by a comebacker in the abdomen. The southpaw ultimately didn't miss much time. He relieved starter Brady Singer to start the fourth inning and it was Lovelady who was credited with the win. The 25-year-old reliever is likely to remain in a low-leverage role.