Lovelady mentioned that he is now healthy after having surgery on his right knee in October, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lovelady made 25 appearances for the Royals during the 2019 season, owning a 7.65 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 20 innings. The 24-year-old reliever has steadily climbed the minor league ladder since being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 draft by Kansas City. Lovelady will be among a large group of pitching prospects battling for a spot in a Royals bullpen during spring training.