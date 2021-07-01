Lovelady exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox after being struck by a comebacker on the abdomen in the bottom of the seventh inning, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He fanned one while retiring all five batters he faced.

After Lovelady breezed through the first four hitters he faced, J.D. Martinez smoked a liner off his abdomen. He was able to throw Martinez out at first base but was forced to exit with trainers. The club figures to provide a further update on the left-hander later Wednesday.