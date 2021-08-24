Lovelady allowed a hit and struck out one without allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning to earn a hold in Monday's 7-1 win over Houston.

The southpaw entered with one out in the seventh inning with Kansas City leading 4-1. Lovelady has earned two holds in his last five outings, and he's only allowed three hits while striking out six in that 5.1 inning span. For the year, he has a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB while adding a 2-0 record and one save in 18.2 innings. While he probably won't be a regular late-inning option, he's pitched well enough to warrant more high-leverage work lately.