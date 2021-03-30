Lovelady was optioned to the Royals' alternate training site Tuesday.
Lovelady hasn't shown much of note in his 21 major-league innings thus far, struggling to a 7.71 ERA. He could join the active roster when the Royals need another lefty in the bullpen, but he's unlikely find himself in a high-leverage role.
More News
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Recalled by Royals•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Optioned to minors•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Healthy heading into spring•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Undergoes knee procedure•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Sent down amid struggles•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Back with big club•