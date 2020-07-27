Lovelady was optioned by the Royals on Monday.
Lovelady made one appearance in the Royals' first three games, allowing a run on a solo homer in his lone inning Sunday. He'll make way on the roster for Ryan O'Hearn, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
