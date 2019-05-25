Lovelady was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Flanagan speculates that this could be a corresponding move for the activation of Brian Flynn (elbow), who is expected to come off the injured list. Lovelady logged a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 12.2 innings in his first taste of the majors.

