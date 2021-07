Lovelady (2-0) retired the only batter he faced, earning the win over Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The southpaw got the final out in the top of the ninth inning, and he was the pitcher of record when Kansas City rallied to walk it off in the bottom half of the frame. Lovelady allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning his previous appearance, so he's likely to remain in a low-leverage role going forward despite picking up wins in two of his four outings this year.