The Royals are expected to recall Lovelady from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Tuesday's game in Boston, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lovelady is poised to rejoin the Royals for the first time since mid-April. He allowed just one run on five hits and four walks while striking out nine in 8.1 innings over his seven appearances after coming off Omaha's 7-day injured list in early June. The 25-year-old lefty will likely be ticketed for lower-leverage work out of the Kansas City bullpen.