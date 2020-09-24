Lovelady was recalled by the Royals on Thursday.
Lovelady was sent down by Kansas City just after Opening Day, but he'll return to the Royals' bullpen with four games remaining in the regular season. The southpaw has made 25 major-league appearances over the past two seasons, posting a 7.71 ERA and 1.90 ERA over 21 innings during that time.
