Lovelady (elbow) was reinstated from Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 60-day injured list Sept. 18 and struck out two over a scoreless inning in his 2022 debut for the affiliate.

Lovelady made a remarkably quick recovery from the Tommy John surgery he required last September, making his return to game action exactly 12 months later. After the strong showing at Northwest Arkansas, Lovelady was bumped up to Triple-A Omaha last week. He struck out four over two scoreless innings between his first two appearances at Omaha.