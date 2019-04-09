Lovelady's contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

Lovelady is a legitimate relief-pitching prospect, boasting a plus mid-90s fastball from the left side and plus slider. The Royals' bullpen is mostly made up of bad relievers and failed starters turned middling relievers, so Lovelady has as good a chance as anyone as eventually finishing the year as the team's closer. It is unclear if he will begin his big-league career in a low-leverage role or if they will deploy him in high-leverage situations right away.

More News
Our Latest Stories