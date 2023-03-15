Lovelady has yet to allow an earned run over six innings across six Cactus League appearances.
Lovelady has allowed four hits and struck out eight without issuing a walk. The 27-year-old returned from Tommy John surgery late in the 2022 campaign, logging four scoreless outings between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. He has 46 appearances in the majors during his career, and he should slot into a low-leverage role in the bullpen this season thanks to his strong play in spring.
More News
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Contract selected by KC•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Returns from Tommy John surgery•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Back with Royals on MiLB pact•
-
Richard Lovelady: Let go by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Shifts to 60-day IL•