Royals' Ricky Nolasco: Heading to KC on NRI deal
Nolasco agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
According to Heyman, the deal is worth $1.5 million with an opt-out on March 24. Nolasco could only produce a 4.92 ERA last season with the Angels, and with plenty of other competition for the back-end rotation spots, it's tough to see him cracking the Opening Day roster. It could prove to be a nice gamble for the Royals if he pitches well this spring, however.
