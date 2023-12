Duran signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Dec. 15.

Duran spent the entire 2023 season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and slashed .252/.329/.444 with eight home runs across 240 plate appearances. The 25-year-old catcher will likely be stationed at Triple-A Omaha to begin the 2024 campaign.