Bolanos (ribs) was traded to the Royals along with Franchy Cordero in return for Tim Hill on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Bolanos will need to make a positive first impression on the Kansas City coaching staff in order to find a way onto the major-league roster to begin the season. The 23-year-old likely needs more minor league experience to continue to develop before being worthy of pitching in a big-league rotation. Bolanos posted a 5.95 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and a 19:12 K:BB across 19.2 innings with the Padres in 2019.