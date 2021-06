Bolanos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Tuesday, retroactive to June 12.

Bolanos was called up by the Royals on June 3 and wound up making three relief appearances, allowing just one earned run on four hits across 6.1 innings. Unfortunately, he'll now be on the shelf until at least June 23, with a longer stay on the IL possible depending on the severity of the injury.