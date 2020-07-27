Bolanos (0-1) allowed two unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Indians.

After he was almost removed from the 30-man roster Saturday, Bolanos made a spot start on short notice in Cleveland. He was somewhat effective at limiting baserunners, but he was put in line for the loss after giving up two unearned runs. The right-hander is unlikely to be a regular in the starting rotation but could be an option to make more spot starts if needed later in the year.