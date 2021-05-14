site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Recalled for twin bill
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bolanos was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to serve as the 27th player during Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
The 24-year-old missed out on the Opening Day roster but could make his season debut Friday. Bolanos should return to Omaha at the conclusion of the doubleheader.
