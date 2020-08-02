The Royals optioned Bolanos to their alternate training site Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Bolanos started in his two appearances with the Royals, but he acted as more of an opener than a traditional starter in those outings, covering two innings or fewer in both outings. With the Royals needing to clear a spot on the active roster for Jakob Junis (COVID-19) ahead of his scheduled start in Sunday's series finale, Bolanos was ultimately deemed expendable after he was lit up for five runs on five hits and two walks while recording only five outs in Saturday's 11-5 loss.