Bolanos allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout in 2.2 innings during Wednesday's 10-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Bolanos was assigned to mop-up duty in an impromptu bullpen game. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Paul DeJong and a two-run home run to Tyler O'Neill. Prior to Wednesday, Bolanos had covered 4.1 scoreless innings, though he's been generous with baserunners in all three of his outings. The right-hander has given up eight hits and seven walks across seven innings in a multi-inning role, so he should consider himself lucky to have a 3.86 ERA.