Bolanos (ribs) will start Sunday's game at Cleveland, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 23-year-old was nearly removed from the Opening Day roster Saturday, and he'll end up receiving the starting nod only a day later. Bolanos had five appearances with the Padres last season and had a 5.95 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB over 19.2 innings. He's unlikely to remain in the starting rotation since Brad Keller and Jakob Junis could be joining the team sometime soon after getting a late start to summer camp.