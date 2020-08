Bolanos (0-2) took the loss Saturday against the White Sox after allowing five runs on five hits over 1.2 innings. He had two walks and one strikeout.

The young right-hander didn't have much going for him Saturday, as he surrendered two home runs and delivered only 20 of his 41 pitches for strikes. Bolanos has covered 3.2 innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) and eight hits during his two starts this season.