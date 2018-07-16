The Royals activated Herrera (personal) from the paternity list Monday.

To clear a spot on the active roster for Herrera, the Royals designated outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment. Now back with the team following a three-game absence, Herrera could still be in store for steady at-bats in the second half, despite posting an underwhelming .267/.291/.373 batting line since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on June 17.

