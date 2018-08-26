Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Herrera will hit the bench for the second time this series and may be on the outs for a full-time role after playing regularly since returning from paternity leave July 16. He has gone just 6-for-36 at the plate over his last 10 games and is slashing .179/.235/.205 over 22 contests in August, prompting manager Ned Yost to hand more frequent opportunities to the likes of Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier. Even on a rebuilding Royals squad going nowhere, it's hard to justify giving consistent at-bats to a non-prospect like Herrera with that kind of poor production over an extended period.