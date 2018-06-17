The Royals recalled Herrera from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Herrera, whom the Royals acquired in a waiver claim from the Reds earlier this month, will provide some extra versatility to the big club. He has seen action at all three outfield positions and three spots around the diamond between his time in the majors and minors this season, affording him plenty of avenues to playing time if the Royals commit to giving him steady at-bats. The 25-year-old has hit .270/.333/.516 with four home runs and six stolen bases at the Triple-A level in 2018.

