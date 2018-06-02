Herrera was claimed off waivers by the Royals on Saturday.

He was designated for assignment by the Reds, and the Royals decided he was worthy of a spot on their 40-man roster. Herrera goes from an organization with a lot of outfield depth to one with very little outfield depth, so this is a good move for him. He is hitting .267/.320/.500 with three home runs and two steals in 98 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.

