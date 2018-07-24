Herrera went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored Monday against the Tigers.

Herrera recorded his third three-hit game of the season and first extra-base hit since July 3. He has struggled to hit for any type of power -- he has no home runs and just a .343 slugging percentage through 102 at-bats -- but has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last 10 appearances. He appears poised to hang onto the everyday role in center field, though the addition of Brian Goodwin does add more competition to remain in the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories