Herrera went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Herrera drove in a pair in the third frame on a double to right field, handing the Royals an early 2-0 lead. He's recorded a base knock in seven of his past 10 tilts, going 10-for-38 with three extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch. He's yet to hit his first home run of the season through 39 games.