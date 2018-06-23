Herrera went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Friday's win over the Astros.

Herrera hit a double -- his first of the year -- off Dallas Keuchel and later clubbed an RBI triple -- his second three-bagger of the year -- off Ken Giles in the ninth to break a scoreless tie. Herrera is now 5-for-18 with three RBI and a stolen base since being called up on June 17. The 25-year-old figures to see playing time in the outfield with Jorge Soler on the disabled list, but other guys like Paulo Orlando and Jorge Bonifacio (who's eligible to return from his suspension on June 27) are also in the mix.