Herrera went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Herrera has now seen time in all three games since being acquired by the Royals, starting in two of them and going 3-for-9 with a couple of RBI. If he continues to hit, the 25-year-old figures to continue seeing somewhat regular playing time in the rebuilding Royals' outfield, especially with Jorge Soler (toe) recently landing on the disabled list.