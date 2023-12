The Brewers traded Brady and Cam Devanney to the Royals on Thursday in exchange for Taylor Clarke.

Brady split time between the Brewers' High-A and Double-A affiliates in 2023, recording a 2.69 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 72:19 K:BB across 77 total innings. He'll likely report to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to begin 2024 and could reach Triple-A Omaha by the end of the season if he continues to perform.