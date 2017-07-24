Royals' Ryan Buchter: Dealt to Royals
Buchter was traded to the Royals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Buchter was part of a six-player trade that ultimately sent him, Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer to Kansas City. Buchter pieced together another quality season out of the Padres' bullpen, posting a 3.05 ERA and an 11.0 K/9 in 38.1 innings pitched. He'll likely get plenty of high-leverage innings with his new team if he can continue pitching like that.
