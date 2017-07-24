Buchter was traded to the Royals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Buchter was part of a six-player trade that ultimately sent him, Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer to Kansas City. Buchter pieced together another quality season out of the Padres' bullpen, posting a 3.05 ERA and an 11.0 K/9 in 38.1 innings pitched. He'll likely get plenty of high-leverage innings with his new team if he can continue pitching like that.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast