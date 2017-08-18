Buchter owns a 4.32 ERA in nine appearances as a Royal since being traded from San Diego on July 24.

Buchter was surprisingly successful as a setup man the past two seasons on the west coast, notching 36 holds with a 3.04 ERA over 118 games for the Padres. The Royals are still figuring out how to utilize the 30-year-old, but with a DL stint looming over Joakim Soria (lat), Buchter may find himself back in a position to pick up holds in the near future.