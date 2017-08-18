Play

Buchter owns a 4.32 ERA in nine appearances as a Royal since being traded from San Diego on July 24.

Buchter was surprisingly successful as a setup man the past two seasons on the west coast, notching 36 holds with a 3.04 ERA over 118 games for the Padres. The Royals are still figuring out how to utilize the 30-year-old, but with a DL stint looming over Joakim Soria (lat), Buchter may find himself back in a position to pick up holds in the near future.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast