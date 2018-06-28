Goins was designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Goins was removed from the active and 40-man rosters in order to make room for Jorge Bonifacio, who was reinstated from his suspension in a corresponding move. Over 41 games with the Royals, Goins hit .226 with a pedestrian .565 OPS and just six RBI. He will now enter waivers and could find a new home by next week.