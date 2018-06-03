Royals' Ryan Goins: Earns fourth straight start
Goins will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The Royals have been rotating the versatile Whit Merrifield at a number of different spots lately, paving the way for Goins to pick up his fourth consecutive start at second base Sunday. Goins has earned the extra opportunities by going 4-for-10 with a pair of runs and RBI over the past three games, but his career .230/.276/.336 batting line suggests there's limited fantasy upside to be mined here.
