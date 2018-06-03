Goins will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have been rotating the versatile Whit Merrifield at a number of different spots lately, paving the way for Goins to pick up his fourth consecutive start at second base Sunday. Goins has earned the extra opportunities by going 4-for-10 with a pair of runs and RBI over the past three games, but his career .230/.276/.336 batting line suggests there's limited fantasy upside to be mined here.