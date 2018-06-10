Royals' Ryan Goins: Moves to bench Sunday
Goins is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Royals' willingness to deploy Whit Merrifield in center field and designated hitter of late has opened up more time at the keystone for Goins, who started at the position in both of the past two games. The spike in opportunities isn't quite enough to give Goins much fantasy upside, even in most AL-only formats. He's hitting .237 over 98 plate appearances this season and has yet to record a home run or a stolen base.
More News
-
Royals' Ryan Goins: Earns fourth straight start•
-
Royals' Ryan Goins: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Royals' Ryan Goins: Signs NRI deal with Kansas City•
-
Ryan Goins: No tender offered by Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Homers in three-hit effort Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Cranks out eighth homer of season Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...