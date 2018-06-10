Goins is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Royals' willingness to deploy Whit Merrifield in center field and designated hitter of late has opened up more time at the keystone for Goins, who started at the position in both of the past two games. The spike in opportunities isn't quite enough to give Goins much fantasy upside, even in most AL-only formats. He's hitting .237 over 98 plate appearances this season and has yet to record a home run or a stolen base.