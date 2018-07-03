Goins was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Monday after passing through waivers unclaimed.

As a 30-year-old with a career .228/.274/.333 batting line in the majors, Goins unsurprisingly failed to attract interest from other teams after the Royals dropped him from their 40-man roster last week. He'll now head to Omaha and await another opportunity with Kansas City, which may not come if the Royals' infielders enjoy relatively sound health the rest of the season.

